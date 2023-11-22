Timber forum marks Macau’s active role in sustainable development: Secretary Lei

The commencement of the timber forum yesterday marks a milestone in Macau’s participation in sustainable development, according to Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong, who highlighted Macau’s “active exploration and leading role in the field of sustainable development.” The Global Legal and Sustainable Timber Forum 2023 started yesterday, and is expected to attract around 500 participants. Lei said the authorities will continue to strive to build high-quality exhibition platforms and promote cross-field and cross-sector cooperation.

