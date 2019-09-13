Times Higher education | MUST makes world ranking debut, overtaking UM

The Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) has made the Times Higher Education World University Rankings for the first time. According to the guide, it has become the top-rated university in the Macau SAR, overtaking the University of Macau (UM) which has made the ranking since 2015.

The two universities are the only ones in the Special Administrative Region to make it onto the list. According to the ranking, the current top university in the Macau SAR is MUST, placing in the range of the top “251 to 300” higher education institutions worldwide. The UM is placed between “301 to 350”.

The Times Higher Education does not specify precise rankings after rank 198. However, according to the list, MUST was followed by Medical University of Innsbruck, National University of Ireland and University of Navarra.

MUST scored well in terms of its international outlook, acquiring 99.6 points out of 100. It also earned a high score on its citations, acquiring 83 points. In terms of teaching and research, it earned 22.4 points and 27.1 points respectively, but gathered 34.8 points in the industry income category. The full overall score is still not available.

Meanwhile, public university UM was listed within the range of 301 to 350. The UM scored high points in terms of internationalization, acquiring 98.5 points. In terms of teaching and research, it acquired 32.3 points and 32.6 points respectively. Its citation points stood at 61.9 points.

The rankings noted that UM ranked 5th globally for the “international outlook” metric alongside the University of Hong Kong. Meanwhile, MUST was joint second alongside City University of Hong Kong and Qatar University, only behind the University of Luxembourg.

The agency listed that the number of students per staff of both MUST and UM is 24.4 and 14.4 respectively.

The current rank of UM is lower compared to 2015, which was within the range of 276 to 300. Still, today it is higher than last year, when it was 351 to 400.

According to the publication, all ranked institutions have an overall score and four pillar scores. However, for each pillar, only institutions ranked in the top 500 overall or the top 500 in this pillar have a publicly visible score.

Back in June, UM leapt 56 places in the QS World University Rankings 2020, compared to last year, reaching 387 in the list. Out of the full overall score of 100 points, UM earned 28.7 points.

Meanwhile the University of Saint Joseph congratulated Universidade Católica Portuguesa (UCP) on becoming the highest-ranked Portuguese university in the rankings. The Portuguese university is now part of the group of 351-400 that are classified in the rankings.

The University of Oxford topped the rankings followed by the California Institute of Technology, University of Cambridge, Stanford University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In mainland China, Tsinghua University was listed as the country’s best university, with a global ranking of 23, followed by Peking University and the University of Science and Technology of China which ranked 24 and 80 respectively. LV