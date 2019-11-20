TIS holds first South China conference soccer game

The International School of Macau (TIS) recently hosted this year’s South China International School Sports Conference (SCISAC) youth football competition for children under 15 years old.

The competition was held at the gymnasium of the Macau University of Science and Technology.

More than 120 athletes and coaches from six visiting schools in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and Mainland China participated in the competition, including TIS, Taichung Ivy League Boarding School, Nanjing International School, Xiamen International School and Chongqing Yaozhong International School. All schools sent boys’ and girls’ teams to participate in the competition.

Over the past few years, TIS has hosted many basketball and volleyball SCISAC competitions, but this marks the first time TIS has held a football game.

Over two and a half days, the students completed at least six competitions. In the end, the TIS girls’ soccer team entered the finals, having secured second place. First place was won by Hong Kong college.

The TIS boys’ soccer team ranked fifth in a championship that was won by Nanjing International School boys’ team. JZ