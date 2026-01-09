Tour bus hits motorcycle, two hospitalized

A tour bus collided with a motorcycle Wednesday evening on Avenida do Dr. Ma Man Kei in Zone A, injuring two people. A 32-year-old mainland Chinese passenger suffered a head laceration and back contusion, while the 52-year-old local rider sustained a hand laceration. Both were hospitalized and conscious. The Public Security Police (PSP) said the bus likely failed to maintain a safe distance. Alcohol tests for both drivers were negative. The tour bus driver is facing prosecution.

Like this: Like Loading...