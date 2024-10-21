Tour groups visiting non-gaming attractions responsible for pedestrian traffic surge

A surge in pedestrian traffic near gaming concessionaire venues in Macau appears to be caused by tour groups visiting non-gaming attractions, The Times has learned.

Recently, large crowds have been observed near the entrance of Wynn Macau. According to a public relations officer from Wynn, this influx is tied to tour groups visiting attractions such as the ‘Tree of Prosperity.’

The Tree of Prosperity is one of the local attractions featured on the Macao Government Tourism Office website as part of its ‘family fun’ entertainment offerings.

The golden tree features over 2,000 branches and 98,000 leaves made from 24-karat gold leaf and brass, symbolizing auspiciousness.

Located at the Rotunda Atrium of Wynn Macau, the Tree of Prosperity is part of a choreographed performance blending music, video, and light. The centerpiece, which fills the atrium, depicts Chinese and Western astrological symbols rising from the floor. The performance runs daily from noon to 10 p.m. at 60-minute intervals. According to Wynn security staff, visitor groups must be split into smaller groups for safety and venue capacity reasons, often resulting in visitors waiting outside for the next show.