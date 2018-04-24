Tourism | Border Gate records busiest day

The Border Gate saw its busiest day on record last Saturday (April 21), according to a statement from the Public Security Police Force (PSP), recording a total of 440,000 crossings.

The PSP said that additional immigration personnel and security officials were sent to the Border Gate to help facilitate the flow of human traffic and maintain order, but did not speculate on why last Saturday was abnormally busy.

Macau’s border points collectively recorded a total of 570,000 crossings on Saturday, surpassing the 550,000 crossings recorded on the busiest day of this year’s Chinese New Year.

Meanwhile, according to data newly released by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), over 2.73 million visitors arrivals were recorded in the MSAR in March 2018, up by 9.3 percent year-on- year, but down 11 percent from February.

Overnight visitors (1.45 million) and same-day visitors (1.28 million) saw respective increases of 8.6 percent and 10.1 percent year-on-

year. Their average length of stay stood at about 1.2 days, similar to last year.

Visitors from mainland China increased by 9.8 percent year-on-year to 1.81 million in March, with slightly over 40 percent of them coming from Guangdong Province.

Visitors from Hong Kong (538,000), Taiwan (90,000) and South Korea (70,000) increased by 9.3 percent, 6.9 percent and 7.9 percent, respectively. At the same time, visitors from the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom all registered marginal increases.

DSEC said visitor arrivals exceeded 8.54 million in the first quarter of 2018, up by 8.6 percent year-on-year. The number of overnight visitors – accounting for approximately half of all visitors – increased by 10.2 percent year-on-year, while the number of same-day visitors rose 7 percent. DB

Share this: Tweet





