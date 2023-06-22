Tourism expo to showcase mainland, GBA offerings

The 11th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE) will be staged from June 30 to July 2, under the theme “MITE connects the World.”

The expo is set to present six major highlights, including new elements such as the “1+4” Pavilion, The Cellar, Macao Creative Pavilion and Macao Educational Tour Development Forum.

The exhibition floor covers about 23,000 square meters and accommodates about 870 booths this year. Gathering members of the trade from different parts of the world, the expo has by far 489 exhibitors and about 500 buyers confirmed for participation.

Pavilion promotes growing industries

The 11th MITE will feature the new “1 + 4” Pavilion, where close to 20 enterprises from the four major industries including health and wellness, modern financial services, high technology, conferences and exhibitions, commerce and trade, and culture and sports in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and Macau will promote their business as exhibitors.

Meanwhile, the expo will encompass international, mainland and Hong Kong-Macau-Taiwan Region exhibition zones.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism will lead tourism offices and travel trade delegations from 24 provinces and municipalities to promote tourism resources in the mainland at the expo. National tourism authorities and enterprises from different countries will set up customized booths. Portugal Tourism Board will run the first Portugal Pavilion at MITE with the participation of 13 tourism businesses.

Various activities at The Cellar

While the Gastronomy Pavilion will show up once again, The Cellar will debut at MITE this year. Designed after the outlook of a wine cellar, The Cellar will bring together wine and related products for sale by 16 mainland, Hong Kong and Macau wine sellers.

