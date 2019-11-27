Tourism | Master Plan objectives mostly implemented, claims local authority

Macau’s tourism authority has claimed an implementation rate of 81% concerning the actions and objectives outlined in the Macao Tourism Industry Development Master Plan, since the document’s release in 2017.

The Master Plan lays out a blueprint for the future development of Macau’s tourism industry in the next 15 years in tandem with the city’s commitment to become a world center of tourism and leisure.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) delivered the Master Plan in 2017, mapping out the overall development for the sector over the short-term with eight key objectives, 33 strategies, 29 planning proposals and 91 short, medium and long-term action plans proposed.

Among the 69 short-term action plans for within the next five years, 56 of them have been accomplished to reach the targeted goals. The level of implementation has thereby reached 81%, according to the MGTO.

The MGTO will commence a review of the Master Plan next year, seeking to examine the outstanding objectives and suggest suitable amendments or updates to the document. The Master Plan and its summary report can be accessed on the website of the tourism authority.

These are some of the highlights from the latest MGTO update on the development of local tourism:

Diversification of tourism products

The city’s first international cultural and artistic event Art Macao made its debut this year alongside other notable and longer-running events such as the Macau Grand Prix, the Macau International Fireworks Display Contest and the International Film Festival & Awards Macau (IFFAM). The previous two years have also seen progress in regards to the remodeling project of the Macau Grand Prix Museum, an analytical study launched on the potential for nighttime tourism activities, and the gradual development of maritime sightseeing tours. Additionally, last year, a tourism mascot was launched for the city. The black-faced spoonbill bird wearing shades of red, yellow, and blue and affectionately known as “Mak Mak” has become a frequent icon at promotional activities organized by the MGTO.

Rebranded a multi-day destination

In its report, the tourism authority said it had doubled down on efforts to rebrand Macau as a multi-day destination and a family-friendly place. However, although visitor arrivals have increased by more than 15% so far in 2019, the growth in overnight visitors has lagged at just under 4%. At the same time, same-day visitors have surged by 28% in year-on-year terms, partly attributed to the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge in October 2018. Per capita spending of tourists is also markedly down this year, leading some lawmakers and members of the public to call into question the “quality” of tourists visiting Macau.

Manage tourism carrying capacity

After reports of overtourism earlier this year, MGTO chief Helena de Senna Fernandes played down suggestions of introducing a visitor tax. Instead, the tourism authority has referenced other tactics to better manage the city’s carrying capacity, as outlined in the Master Plan. The Master Plan recommends better forecasting of the density of visitor flows at major attractions in the city through the use of new technologies. The MGTO is also carrying out policies to optimize traffic conditions for more effective diversion of visitor flows from different attractions.

A core tourism city in the Greater Bay

Enhancing Macau’s position as a “core tourism city the regional and international tourism community” also remains a principal objective. The MGTO actively participates in the Tourism Federation of Cities in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau Bay Area and promotes multi-destination tourism development, while exploring new possibilities for development of multi-island tours with industry operators. It is also seeking new ways to collaborate closer with Hengqin and Zhuhai, as well as other cities in mainland China.

Enhance urban infrastructure

The MGTO highlights the importance of urban infrastructure to strengthen inter-district and regional connectivity – particularly within the Greater Bay Area. Such infrastructure projects include the expansion of the Macau International Airport, the relocation of the port of entry at the Lotus Bridge to Hengqin, the construction of Qingmao Frontier Post (new border access between Guangdong and Macau), as well as the opening of the Taipa route of Light Rapid Transit expected by the end of this year.

Improvement of service quality

In a bid to bolster the professional skills and career development of tourism industry professionals, the MGTO has continued to organize training skill accreditation programs related to the sector. In recent surveys regarding the quality of Macau’s tourism offerings, visitor satisfaction with local services was shown to require improvement. For example, in 2017, official data showed that more than 25% of visitors were not satisfied with gaming facilities in the SAR, while almost 30% were not satisfied with the services of travel agencies. Meanwhile, the MGTO has also presented a crossover of the “Quality Tourism Services Accreditation Scheme” (QTSAS) and the “Certified Shop Scheme”, and extended QTSAS to cover the retail industry as well.

The legal frontier

The Master Plan also sets out a vision of refining tourism-related laws in accordance with the changing demands of the tourism industry. Such laws include the Law on the Operation of Hotel Establishments, as well as the Law on the Operation of Travel Agencies and Tour Guide Profession. The MGTO has previously indicated that it wants to pursue the development of budget accommodation options in the city to better appeal to the mass market visitor.