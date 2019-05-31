Tourism | Package tour visitors rise by 20% in April

The number of package tour visitors to Macau rose by 20.2% year-on-year to 908,000 in April 2019, according to the latest data provided by the Statistics and Census Service, with those from mainland China (724,000), South Korea (60,000) and Taiwan (58,000) increasing by 22.1%, 21.9% and 6.3% respectively, and those from Hong Kong (17,000) surging by 47.6%.

In the first four months of 2019 there were 3.29 million package tour visitors, according to official government data, showing growth of 14.3% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, 128,000 outbound residents in total used the services of travel agencies in April, up slightly by 0.4% year-on-year.

Residents travelling under their own arrangements increased by 1.2% to 83,000 with those going to mainland China (35,000) and Taiwan (14,000) rising 5.8% and 8.3% respectively, whereas those visiting Hong Kong (14,000) decreased by 29.9%.

There were 117 hotels and guesthouses operating at the end of April 2019, two more than in the same month last year. The number of available guest rooms grew by 1.9% year-on-year to 39,000, with the number of 5-star hotel rooms rising by 2.9% to 24,000 (63.4% of total).

In the first four months of 2019, guests of hotels and guesthouses totaled 4.66 million, up by 2.8% year-on-year. The average occupancy rate of hotels and guesthouses rose by 1.5 percentage points to 91.8%, and the average length of stay of guests remained stable at 1.5 nights. DB