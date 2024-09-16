Tourism surge on Mid-Autumn Festival’s first day

The first day of the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in mainland China saw a significant influx of tourists into Macau.

A total of 125,314 visitors arrived in the city yesterday, while 122,685 had departed.

In total, various ports recorded about 670,621 entries and exits.

Most of these movements occurred at the Border Gate, followed by the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge port and the Qingmao Port.

China is expected to see an average of 1.8 million daily cross-border trips around this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, a 21.9% increase from the same period last year, official data shows.

According to the National Immigration Administration, cross-border travel will peak tomorrow.

Passenger flow will significantly increase at major international airports as well as land crossings to Hong Kong and Macau.

The administration has requested border-check agencies nationwide to step up the monitoring of passenger flows and port operation, and ensure safe, efficient and smooth customs clearance for passengers.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of China’s most important traditional holidays.

Taking place annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, it will be observed Sept. 17 this year. LV