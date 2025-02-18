Tourist detained for keeping HKD12,000 found in mall

A male tourist in his 40s from the mainland was detained after being found with HKD12,000 that he had not reported after finding it at a Macau shopping mall in January. The money was dropped by the owner in Taipa, and a security guard noted it was short after being returned. The suspect, who fled Macau, claimed he could not find the owner and kept the money at his home. The case was transferred to the Public Prosecutions Office for further investigation.

