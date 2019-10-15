Tourist prices climb on room rate surge

Tourism prices climbed in the third quarter of 2019, even as tourists spent less per capita. This is according to the latest data released by the Statistics and Census Service, which attributed the third quarter increase to a 13% surge in hotel room rates during the summer holidays.

In comparison to the second quarter, the tourism price index for the third quarter grew 1.46% to 129.94, led by the steep rise in accommodation prices. The price index of transport and communications rose 2.78% from a quarter earlier, while the price index of clothing and footwear dropped by 10.29% on account of the seasonal sale of summer clothing.

Compared with the same quarter last year, the tourism price index for the third quarter dropped 0.65%, also driven by a change in the prices of hotel accommodation and clothing, which both registered declines. Meanwhile, rising charges for restaurant services and dearer prices of gold jewelry and local food products offset part of the decrease.

The tourism price index reflects the change in prices of goods and services purchased by visitors. Sections of good and services are categorized according to the consumption pattern in Macau. DB