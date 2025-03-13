Tourist suspected of theft at casino

A South Korean man in his 40s is under investigation for allegedly stealing HKD24,000 in cash from another South Korean tourist in Macau. According to police, the incident occurred in November 2024 when the two men met at the airport and later gambled together at a Cotai casino. The suspect was invited to the victim’s hotel room but left shortly after. The victim later realized his cash was missing and reported it to the authorities. Police identified the suspect through surveillance footage and detained him upon his return to Macau last week.

