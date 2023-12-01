Toys“R”Us to open concept store at Studio City this weekend

Announced yesterday in a statement, international toy retailer Toys“R”Us will open a concept store in Macau at the Macau Studio City resort on Dec. 2. Referring to the new store as “a significant milestone” and “a paradise for Gen Z,” the retailer revealed that the new concept store will feature an upgraded collection of toys including popular brands such as Bandai, Mattel, and Hasbro. By incorporating vibrant and eye-catching red, blue and yellow color tones, the store design creates an energetic and innovative atmosphere that will give customers an immersive and exciting shopping experience. A ceremony will also be held to mark toy donations to Caritas Macau.

Related