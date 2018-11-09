Trade and investment course held this weekend

The Institute of European Studies of Macau will launch the Pearl River Delta Academy of International Trade and Investment Law (PRAIA) 2018, beginning from today to Sunday at the Macao Cultural Centre.

PRAIA is based on cooperation between the Institute of European Studies in Macau (IEEM) and Peking University, School of Transnational Law (STL), Shenzhen Graduate School, in Shenzhen. It is supported by the Macau Foundation.

PRAIA 2018 aims to provide education and training on international trade and investment law at the highest standards globally. It covers international investment law, international trade and investment dispute settlement, taxation, food safety and standards, and selected current issues of transnational law and policy at the intersection of international and domestic law.

It focuses particularly on Asian countries but its coverage is worldwide. It also examines the Greater Bay Area development strategy of China.

Described by organizers as “intensive”, the program covers treaties, laws and agreements of international investment and trade, the need for building on international relations, regional integration, negotiations and strategic planning.

A certificate, jointly-signed by the organizers, will be awarded to participants who complete the course and fulfil the attendance criteria.

