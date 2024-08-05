Trade union registration, transition starts 2025

The Legislative Assembly’s new Trade Union Law, passed mid-April this year, has been partly regulated through a new Administrative Regulation, the Executive Council (ExCo) announced late last week.

The regulation sets January 1, 2025, as the start of the official registration of trade unions.

Until now, the different groups performing similar activities have been registered as traditional associations.

The new regulation defines the procedure for registering unions and the trade union federation as well as for registration cancelation, communication on board member appointments, and the procedure for requesting exemption from the status of worker required for those performing such tasks.

The regulation also sets the rules for amending bylaws and other aspects related to union groups.

The regulation explains the procedure for communication to be made by unions and trade union federations regarding their affiliation with or withdrawal from external organizations or associations, as well as their participation in or co-organization of activities, among other particulars.

It establishes procedures for the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) to issue certificates as well as other procedures to consider during the transition period of the law.

The regulation starts March 31, 2025, along with Law No. 6/2024 (Trade Union Law).

At the ExCo’s press conference Friday, Chan Weng Chi, Head of the Research and Information Technology Department of DSAL, confirmed existing groups and associations will have to move into the new system, establishing a legal union to continue to perform union activities.

Chan said that, during the transition period, there are about 400 affected groups and associations that should either apply to be recognized as a union or stop their activities.