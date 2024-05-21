Traffic advisors want EV chargers moved under overpasses

A task force for the simplification of procedures and road safety from the Traffic Advisory Committee (CCT) has proposed to move the charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) from roadside parking to under the overpasses, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) reported.

The proposal came during a recent meeting from the group and aims to keep the charging equipment safer and more durable as well as create less visual impact and provide more charging spaces.

According to DSAT, the matter has already been addressed with the Macau Electricity Company (CEM), and with the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) which is studying the matter.

Preliminary findings point to several pros and cons of this idea. While the move has the advantages of reducing equipment wear, maintenance, and visual obstruction for pedestrians and vehicles and the street landscape, these locations are in the central area of roads where there are generally no electrical cable boxes, necessary for the installation of the charging equipment.

If the decision is reached to proceed with this plan, there will be unavoidable road excavation works to connect electrical cables, which will affect traffic.

Furthermore, considering that CEM is still studying the implementation of a charging system for electric motorcycles suitable for outdoor use, it was decided to prioritize the issue with the possible change of location of charging equipment for light vehicles.

At the meeting, some of the members expressed their satisfaction with the government’s bid to increase electrical charging facilities, considering that charging equipment must be located close to community neighborhoods, otherwise, they will not be able to meet the urgent need for charging.

Some members also said that different types of charging stations and locations should also be considered to respond to the needs of different people.

The development of the EVs as well as the tariffs for charging, among other related aspects were also on the agenda.

Call for more buses to public hospital

Another topic on the agenda was a proposal to amend some bus routes so that more buses pass through and serve the Conde de São Januário Hospital Center (CHCSJ).

The group members considered that there is a considerable number of users of the current routes, namely those that want to reach the public hospital as well as the many schools in that area. They agreed that it is necessary to consider increasing the transport capacity of the respective bus routes based on the assumption that the current one is inadequate.

Some members expressed particular concerns about the needs and travel habits of the elderly, people with disabilities, and students, and consider that DSAT should launch more flexible optimization measures to meet the real needs of passengers.

DSAT will summarize the opinions of the members and proposals for further follow-up and study.