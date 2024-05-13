Traffic flows smoothly on HZMB  during holidays

The Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, has said traffic congestion on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge during the past holidays has improved, with no issues seen recently. Wong said the authorities will continue to strengthen ties with mainland China to improve customs clearance capabilities. Previously, vehicle congestion occurred at the bridge’s intersection due to a large number of Macau and Hong Kong cars traveling north. Wong said reconstruction and deployment are underway, and he believes the congestion will be greatly improved in the long term as the road is rationally designed and customs clearance is enhanced.

