Traffic | Gov’t wants to widen streets, cut on outdoor parking

The government wants to widen some of the city’s main and most congested streets and cut down street parking for both motorcycles and cars.

The proposal was discussed on last week’s meeting of the Traffic Advisory Committee. After the meeting, Director of Transport Bureau (DSAT) Lam Hin San commented on the proposal, with Avenida do Coronel Mesquita as the first target.

“This is only a preliminary plan. All of Avenida do Coronel Mesquita will go from two to three traffic lanes, allowing 14 bus routes and about 130,000 people to circulate through this street. If possible, we are also planning to create an exclusive bus corridor [similar to the ones enforced in Inner Harbor area] at some times of day,” Lam explained.

Despite being the first, Avenida do Coronel Mesquita will not be the only street to undergo changes, with DSAT noting that improving circulation of public transport and pedestrians – even to the detriment of street parking – is an established priority of the bureau. RM

