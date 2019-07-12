TrailHiker 2019 slots sell out on same day

Registration for the MGM Macau Eco TrailHiker 2019 had sold out yesterday as of 7 p.m., with all 650 team spaces fully booked.

Online registration for the event opened 9 a.m. yesterday morning. Some 325 teams registered for the 10-kilometer race this year, while 170 and 155 teams signed up for the 20-kilometer and 30-kilometer races respectively.

TrailHiker will be held on November 2 starting from MGM Cotai. The event, which is this year celebrating its 10th anniversary, is committed to promoting wellness, teamwork, environmental awareness and contribution to the community.

Over the last 10 years, TrailHiker has attracted a total of 16,200 participants, according to organizers, who have hiked 270,000 kilometers in total. This is seven times the distance around the equator.

It fundraises for different local charities each year. This year, the proceeds will be donated to two charities with Christian backgrounds, the Cradle of Hope Association (COHA) and the Salvation Army.