Transport committee deems it ‘reasonable’ to increase taxi fare

A meeting was held to discuss the fare increase proposal of the local taxi association, where members believed it was ‘reasonable’ to increase taxi prices given that the last increase was seven years ago.

The Transport Advisory Committee chairman and director of the Transport Bureau, Kelvin Lam, emphasized that there is currently no finalization nor implementation timetable and will continue to work towards it.

He also said that assuming the proposed plan is approved, he hopes that the taxi industry can improve its customer service.

The first 1,600 meters of taxi fare will increase from the current rate of MOP19 to MO21; the meter’s tick will reduce from every 240 meters to every 220 meters, and the waiting time for passengers to stop will be reduced from 60 seconds to 55 seconds.

DSAT data shows that were 538 taxi violations last year, which was a significant decrease compared to 2019 when the new taxi law was not yet implemented.

Among the cases, 168 concerned trip refusals, 34 were cases of excessive fares and improper behavior, and 96 cases were of rudeness.

Taxi associations have long called for an increase in fares surcharges before the Chinese New Year.

Groups lobbied DSAT for an 18% fare hike, citing rising operating expenses, taxi rental prices and fuel prices.

However, such calls were refused by the government due to Macau’s economic downturn during the pandemic.

Also, the DSAT has announced that it will fine the taxi meter operation company for a brief malfunction that occurred while it was testing the system. On Saturday, the bureau became aware of some taxi meters showing incorrect commencement fares and a message indicating that the commencement fare had been adjusted.

It was later confirmed that the malfunctions occurred while the company was testing these meters. The malfunction has since been rectified.

The bureau did not disclose the quantum of the fine.

Meanwhile, Macau Travel Management Services Co., Ltd. officially launched the “Macau Taxi” mobile application and mini-program. Currently, about 300 taxi drivers have registered to provide services. Staff Reporter