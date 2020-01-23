Transport operators instructed to guard against pneumonia

Additional hygiene measures, including regular disinfection and ventilation, have been introduced to local public transport operators as a means of controlling the potential spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) told the Times.

Following reports yesterday of the city’s first case of the virus, the DSAT has informed the Times that it is working to introduce cautionary measures to operators of public transport facilities.

Yesterday, buses were confirmed operating with air-conditioning on and windows closed. As observed, most passengers were not wearing surgical masks.

In response, the bureau explained that it has already requested operators of public transport, particularly the bus companies and the Light Rapid Transit (LRT), to stay compliant with the guidelines issued by the Health Bureau.

Preventive measures, such as the disinfection of bus terminals, should be conducted at a greater frequency than usual. The frequency should go up further at the Border Gate terminal, because of the high foot traffic at the location.

Cars and carriages should maintain a clean and disinfected environment. Good ventilation should be observed.

The health conditions of workers, especially bus drivers, should be monitored. Announcements should be made in cars and carriages to remind passengers of the importance of maintaining hygiene. The bureau said that the operators will announce their respective measures soon.

For the time being, it is unclear to what extent the Contagious Disease Prevention and Treatment Law will be used. The law authorizes the director of the Health Bureau, when ratified by the Chief Executive, to mandate measures deemed necessary.