Transport statistics | New registration of vehicles falls

At the end of September 2018, the total number of licensed motor vehicles dropped by 1.2 percent year-on-year to 238,792, of which light motorcycles (26,626) decreased by 11.2 percent, whereas heavy motorcycles (96,935) rose by 1 percent. According to transport statistics released yesterday by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), new registration of motor vehicles in the third quarter fell by 25.8 percent year-on-year to 3,392. Meanwhile, new registration of motor vehicles in the first three quarters of 2018 went down by 8 percent year- on-year to 10,887, with heavy motorcycles dropping by 20.9 percent to 5,635.

There were 3,480 cases of traffic accidents in the third quarter of 2018 and number of victims totaled 1,041, down by 10.3 percent and 19.2 percent respectively year-on-year. In the first three quarters of 2018, number of traffic accidents decreased by 7.1 percent year-on-year to 10,297 cases, resulting in 3,225 casualties and six killed.

Cross-border vehicular traffic grew marginally by 0.5 percent year-on-year to 1,216,562 in the third quarter of 2018. According to DSEC, passenger ferry movements between Macau and mainland China and between Macau and Hong Kong went down by 3.1 percent year- on-year to 32,618 trips in the third quarter.

Commercial flights at Macau International Airport totaled 15,875 in the third quarter of 2018, up by 13.8 percent year-on-year. In the first three quarters of 2018, commercial flights increased by 13.4 percent year-on-year to 45,728, with those to and from mainland China, Thailand and Taiwan growing by 19.7 percent, 18.5 percent and 1.5 percent respectively, whereas those to and from South Korea and Vietnam fell by 14.8 percent and 6.1 percent respectively.

