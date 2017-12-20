Transport union wants punishment for unruly employers

The Macao Federation of Transportation delivered a petition to Chief Executive Chui Sai On, calling for a firm stance from the government regarding the employment of non-local drivers. The association condemned the fact that the Macau government lacks a firm stance in opposing non-local drivers who work beyond their visa entitlements. It also called for the government to introduce penalties for employers who employ non-local drivers. “Recently, once again, there have been voices calling for the government to open the occupational market to non-local workers in order to solve SME’s difficulties in delivering goods,” the association said, adding that the voices do not resonate with the reality of the industry.

