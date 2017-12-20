The Macao Federation of Transportation delivered a petition to Chief Executive Chui Sai On, calling for a firm stance from the government regarding the employment of non-local drivers. The association condemned the fact that the Macau government lacks a firm stance in opposing non-local drivers who work beyond their visa entitlements. It also called for the government to introduce penalties for employers who employ non-local drivers. “Recently, once again, there have been voices calling for the government to open the occupational market to non-local workers in order to solve SME’s difficulties in delivering goods,” the association said, adding that the voices do not resonate with the reality of the industry.
Transport union wants punishment for unruly employers
Categories Macau
No Comments