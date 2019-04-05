Transportation | Delta bridge leads to 4 percent increase in Transmac business

The opening of the Hong Kong- Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HKZMB) resulted in a 4 percent increase in Transmac’s passenger volume, the Transmac president said yesterday during a dinner with local media.

In 2018, the company transported a total of 97 million passengers or 257,000 passengers on a daily basis, representing a 4.3 percent increase year-on-year.

The total number of passengers transported by Transmac represents 45.3 percent of Macau’s daily total passenger volume.

Currently, Transmac is operating 29 out of the 84 bus routes in Macau. Transmac has 206 buses, 57 of which have been in operation for more than 14 years.

Since the opening of the HKZMB in October last year, Transmac has recorded an 8.1 percent increase in passenger volume.

Liu Hei Wan, chairman of the Transmac board hopes that the government will allow Transmac to increase its number of vehicles in order to better serve residents.

Currently, the company employs 1,020 people, 606 of whom are bus drivers. There is a demand for yet another 80 drivers.

Transmac has also been testing a new type of electrical bus which carries a charging system onboard.

The company’s president hopes that the SAR government can support the local bus industry in providing transportation to Macau residents who travel between Macau and Hengqin. JZ

