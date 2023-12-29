Travel between Guangdong, SARs to see up to 320,000 trips daily

China is expected to see an average of 1.56 million daily inbound and outbound passenger trips during the upcoming 2024 New Year holiday, a more than 5-fold increase year on year, according to the National Immigration Administration (NIA) forecast released yesterday.

The administration noted the figure represents 90% of that in 2019.

Passenger flows at major airports will witness a steady increase thanks to the resumption of flights, the visa-free entry for Chinese citizens granted by countries including Thailand and Malaysia, as well as China’s unilateral visa-free policy for ordinary passport holders from France, Germany and four other countries.

Inbound and outbound trips at the Beijing Capital International Airport, the Shanghai Pudong International Airport and the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport are expected to see a daily average of 33,000, 68,000, and 34,000 respectively.

In relation to passengers traveling between Guangdong Province and the Hong Kong and Macau special administrative regions, the ports of Gongbei, Luohu, and Futian are expected to see a daily average of 320,000, 190,000 and 180,000 trips respectively, according to the NIA. Xinhua