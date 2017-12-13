Briefs | Travel warning issued for UK

The Tourism Crisis Management Office (GGCT) has forwarded a travel warning issued by the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom (UK), which aims to provide information for Chinese citizens that are currently in UK or planning to travel there shortly. In the message, the Chinese diplomatic representative in UK warns Chinese nationals about the current conditions of the snowfall and cold weather. According to the message, the snowfall is occurring in several regions of the United Kingdom and has been affecting air, rail and subway services. The message aims to alert the Chinese citizens and make them aware and informed of the possible aggravation of the conditions. Travelers have been told to pay special attention to warnings on the official website of the British Meteorological Service (www.metoffice.gov.uk) and to keep an eye out for updates on information issued on the websites of Heathrow Airport (www.heathrow.com) and the London Transport Service (tfl.gov.uk), to accurately take into account the impact that the snowfall might have on their travel plans.

Nansha to open lusophone exhibition center

The Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Commodities Exhibition Center, located at the innovation zone in Nansha, Guangzhou, will officially open to the public from the first day of 2018. On December 20, operations will start internally. A ceremony to mark the launching of the exhibition center will be held in April. The center has been established to give mainland customers access to products from the Portuguese-speaking countries. Nansha’s innovation zone reportedly said that the zone will build a 6,666 square meters economic and trade center for products coming from Portuguese and Spanish speaking countries.

Gongbei Customs arrest three drug dealers

Gongbei Customs has arrested three drug dealers at the Gongbei Port Plaza, following the seizure of an anonymous package containing drugs which had been shipped from Pakistan. In total, 447.5 grams of Ketamine were spotted while the customs officers carried out daily checking of shipped parcels. After spotting the drugs, the Gongbei customs authority took action to detain the drug dealers. Two people working at a shop located in the Gongbei Port Plaza were arrested, as well as another man who picked up the drugs at the shop.

Lawmaker questions reopening of flooded parking lots

The pedestrian flyover at Avenida Doutor Mário Soares has been repaired and has now reopened. The flyover was first opened in August, before being damaged during Typhoon Hato. Regarding facilities damaged by Hato, lawmaker Lam Lon Wai also questioned the government about the reopening of parking lots, which were flooded during the typhoon. Three parking lots that were flooded are still closed. The lawmaker has urged the government to open the government department’s parking lots to the public, as Lam believes that these parking lots are not being used reasonably.

