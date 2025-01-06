Trio arrested for counterfeit casino chip fraud in Cotai

Three unemployed Chinese men were arrested in Cotai for their alleged involvement in a casino chip fraud scheme that defrauded an entertainment venue, 11 gamblers, and money changers of over HKD600,000.

The incident occurred on Jan. 1, when a casino employee at the entertainment venue noticed an irregularity in the chips being redeemed by a customer. Further investigation revealed that other gamblers were also in possession of counterfeit chips of the same type, attempting to redeem them at the casino.

Police officers arrived at the scene and arrested the three suspects, all reported to be unemployed mainland Chinese nationals. The officers seized a total of 77 counterfeit chips with a face value of HKD10,000, as well as HKD17,000 in suspected proceeds from the crime.

The investigation found that the three suspects, along with other unknown individuals, had entered Macau on the day of the incident and exchanged the fake chips with gamblers and money changers in and around the casino to commit fraud.

One of the suspects was caught mixing fake chips with real ones and attempting to exchange them at the casino’s cashier.

The casinos confirmed a total loss of HKD20,000, with four of the 11 victims suspected of engaging in illegal currency exchange work in Macau.

The case has been transferred to the Public Prosecutions Office for further processing. Victoria Chan