Tropical storm Podul heading to Hainan, Vietnam

Tropical storm Podul has its sights set on China and Vietnam later this week after hitting the northern Philippines on Tuesday night.

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) issued a Typhoon Signal No. 1 yesterday, as the tropical storm was located less than 600 kilometers south of the SAR as of 11 p.m. last night. The SMG also raised a blue storm surge warning at 5 p.m., warning of light flooding in low-lying parts of the city.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has named the tropical storm Podul, a name which has been adopted by other countries across eastern Asia.

The SMG has predicted that there may be flooding in some low-lying areas, and that there may be occasional showers and a few thunderstorms.

Force 4 to 5 east to northeasterly winds and occasional force 6 with gusts, are also expected.

According to AccuWeather, a general west to west-northwestward path will take the storm near or just south of Hainan, China, and then into northern Vietnam and northern Laos. Landfall is possible in Hainan tomorrow, followed by another landfall in northern Vietnam on Saturday.

Macau’s Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) has suggested that elderly and other vulnerable individuals, particularly those who live in low-lying areas of the city, stay at home while the blue storm surge notice is in force.

In addition to elderly people, young children and those that are feeling unwell should also avoid unnecessary outdoor activities while the warning is in place.

The Inner Harbor is particularly vulnerable to flooding because of its low-lying status. Flooding in this neighborhood of the city is expected this morning between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The blue storm surge warning is the mildest among the five levels used by the SMG. It signifies an expectation of less than 0.5 meters of flooding above road level.

For information on day care services, elderly services equipment and rehabilitation services in low-lying areas of the city, the IAS refers residents to its website.

Meanwhile, a second tropical system is expected to develop in the Philippine Sea later this week and may track across the northern Philippines this weekend, which may lead to flooding.

According to weather predictions, concerns are shifting to locations from northern Vietnam to southeastern China for impacts from Podul late this week and on the weekend.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting of Vietnam also predicted yesterday that the tropical cyclone would move across the central part of the South China Sea and towards the vicinity of Hainan Island this weekend.

It also predicted that there is a possibility for the typhoon to intensify and become a severe tropical storm. LV