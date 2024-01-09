* Billions across

— Suncity-linked online gambling sees RMB300 billion bets placed in China, state sources say

* Light Rail | East Line to grow in extension, budget: Rosario

* Creation of the Goods – Part 1 | Fantasy film wins Golden Elm Flower Awards

* PJ arrested four individuals involved in two separate cases of smuggling used mobile phones across the border

* Lawmakers want parking fee increase halted

* Police detain executive at Evergrande’s EV unit, property shows fresh signs of distress

DOWNLOAD PDF

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 – edition no. 4401