Tuesday, January 9, 2024 – edition no. 4401

* Billions across
— Suncity-linked online gambling sees RMB300 billion bets placed in China, state sources say
* Light Rail | East Line to grow in extension, budget: Rosario
* Creation of the Goods – Part 1 | Fantasy film wins Golden Elm Flower Awards
* PJ arrested four individuals involved in two separate cases of smuggling used mobile phones across the border
* Lawmakers want parking fee increase halted
* Police detain executive at Evergrande’s EV unit, property shows fresh signs of distress
DOWNLOAD PDF
No Comments