Twelve drop out of Chief Executive race

Twelve Macau residents who collected application forms for the fifth Chief Executive election have dropped out of the race, leaving former President of the Legislative Assembly (AL) Ho Iat Seng as the sole candidate, the Electoral Affairs Commission announced yesterday.

“After reviewing the background of Ho Iat Seng, [he] has been accepted as a candidate,” said Song Man Lei, chairman of the commission.

Ho received a total of 379 nominations from members of the election committee.

The commission will publish a notification today announcing the acceptance of Ho’s candidacy.

“Regarding Ho’s candidacy, if no objection is received by the commission by today, the commission will officially announce Ho’s candidacy on July 29,” said Song.

“Ho is the only one who submitted the nomination form. I am not aware of why the others did not submit [theirs],” said Song.

The election will be held on August 25 at the East Asian Games Dome.

Ho also handed the commission a letter in which he promised to give up his Portuguese nationality.

“According to the law, the candidate should promise to give up other nationalities. As long as the candidate makes this promise, he is still a qualified candidate. Currently, I don’t know if he has given up his Portuguese nationality or not,” said Song. JZ