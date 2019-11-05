Two bodies found in Taipa

The Judiciary Police (PJ) have advised that two bodies were found in separate locations on Taipa Island on Sunday.

Although the cases were unrelated, the PJ said that both cases are not currently being treated as suspicious and are under investigation as suspected suicides.

In the first case reported by the PJ, the police stated that around noon on Sunday, a worker on a construction site located in the area of the E1 plot of land in Pac On saw a body in the water by the shoreline, and alerted the Customs Services (SA) officers who patrol the area.

SA then submitted the case for investigation to the PJ.

After an inspection, the PJ indicated that the deceased had been dead for some time.

The police also noted that it was not yet possible to identify the body. There were no identifying documents found on the deceased male, who is thought to be aged between 35 and 40.

The PJ added that no wounds or marks that could lead to suspicions of a crime were found on the body.

The cause of death will only be determined after a forensic examination.

In the evening of the same day, the PJ were alerted to the second case by the Fire Services Bureau (CB). This case involved a resident woman aged approximately 80 years old who was found dead on the podium of the building where she lived at the Avenida Olimpica in Taipa.

The CB had been notified of the case by a call to the 999 Emergency Hotline, advising that a person was on the verge of jumping from an apartment.

Upon arrival at the scene, the CB found the woman already dead on the building podium and called the PJ.

Following its investigation, the PJ has advised that the deceased lived with her family in a unit in the building and that they had had an argument around 4 p.m., but that things had been quiet after that.

This was until the residents of the unit just above the podium level phoned the emergency number 999 to report finding the woman after she fell from the building.

Upon inspection of the flat, the PJ found that a gate on the caged window box was open, leading to suspicions that the deceased woman opened it herself and committed suicide.

The PJ said that upon preliminary evaluation, there was no evidence pointing to foul play and no other wounds were found upon the victim other than those consistent with falling from a height.

As in the first case, the cause of death will be subject to forensic examination.

Both cases are still under investigation by the PJ.