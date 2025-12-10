Two fatal motorcycle accidents occur within three days

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) reported multiple motorcycle accidents over the weekend, resulting in two fatalities. Both victims were local male riders in their twenties who died from injuries after being rushed to the hospital on Saturday and Monday, respectively. One fatal accident occurred when a motorcycle collided with two buses on Amizade Bridge, heading from Taipa to Macau. A female passenger on the motorcycle was also injured and hospitalized. The other incident took place near Rotunda Marginal, leading to the University of Macau (UM), with online reports suggesting he was a food delivery rider.

