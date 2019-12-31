Two HK residents arrested for drug trafficking

Two Hong Kong residents have been arrested for drug trafficking in Macau, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported yesterday.

The two under arrest are a 17-year-old male teenager and a 47-year-old woman.

Earlier, the PJ received a report that a criminal group had assigned a female drug trafficker to smuggle drugs into Macau. The Customs authorities of Macau and Hong Kong jointly monitored the said woman’s entry to Macau from the Outer Harbor Ferry Terminal and found the woman met with the teenager at Calçada de São João.

The woman carried the drugs with her and handed them to the teenager, also in Macau. They were arrested while trading.

In total, the PJ seized 25.48 grams of cocaine from the teenager. The PJ also found drug distribution tools in the hotel room in which the teenager was staying.

The teenage suspect admitted to the PJ that he had taken 3,000 Hong Kong dollars for his accommodation in Macau, and that he was promised further payments if he could sell the drugs. According to the PJ, this is the teenage suspect’s first time in Macau, and he agreed to commit the crime because he was short of money.

The woman refused to cooperate with the PJ. She has been visiting Macau each week for the past two months. The PJ is still investigating the woman’s possible involvement in other drug cases.

In November, two 17-year-old male teenagers from Hong Kong were arrested in Macau for drug trafficking. The PJ seized 20.82 grams of cocaine from them. One of the involved teenagers tested positive for drugs in a urine test. JZ