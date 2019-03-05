Two killed in HK bus crash

A double-decker bus has crashed into a broken-down truck at the entrance to a harbor tunnel in Hong Kong, killing the drivers of both vehicles. Along with the two fatalities, 15 people aboard the bus and one inside the truck were injured in Monday morning’s collision in the semi-autonomous Chinese region’s Kowloon district. Police said the 59-year-old bus driver, identified only by his surname, So, apparently failed to brake in time and slammed into the truck, which was sitting in a middle lane awaiting a tow truck. They said So had worked as a bus driver for 17 years, while the truck driver, identified by his surname, Lam, was self-employed.

New Guangzhou-Vienna route via Xinjiang

A new flight from the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou to Vienna via Urumqi, capital of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, will open on June 18. It will be the first direct flight linking Urumqi and a western European city. The service will be operated by China Southern Airlines on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The new flight will save time for passengers traveling between northwestern China and Vienna, capital of Austria. The return flight will leave Vienna at 18:55, arrive in Urumqi at 7:55 for a 90-minute stopover and arrive in Guangzhou at 14:35.

Over 1,500 turtles intercepted in Manila

A total of 1,532 live turtles inside four pieces of luggage were intercepted on Sunday at Manila’s main international airport, Philippines airport authorities said. Bureau of Customs officer Carmelita Talusan told reporters that the checked-in luggage arrived on board a Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight from China’s Hong Kong. No passenger claimed the luggage, she said. The unclaimed suitcases contained several species of turtles such as star tortoises, sulcata tortoises, red-footed tortoises, and red-eared sliders. Some were even duct-taped. The bureau is coordinating with the airline company to determine the owner of the abandoned luggage who apparently attempted to smuggle the reptiles into the country.

