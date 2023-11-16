Two local exhibitors at CIIE sign agreements with PSC firms

The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) has seen more than 1,000 business matching sessions; among them, two Macau exhibitors have signed co-operation agreements with enterprises from Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs). The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), set up a “Food and Agricultural Products Exhibition Area – Pavilion of Food and Beverage from Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries” and the “Trade in Services Exhibition Area – Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries” Professional Service Pavilion,” which featured 41 Macau enterprises to showcase made-in-Macau products, Macau brands, food and beverages from PSC.

