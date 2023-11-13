Two local universities make QS University Ranking

Both University of Macau (UM) and Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) have ranked in the latest edition of QS University Ranking, ranking 254th and 505th respectively.

UM has also earned five QS Stars. UM is ranked 21st in the international faculty ratio and has achieved 97th position for citations per faculty worldwide. Its hospitality and leisure management program achieved the best ranking across all programs offered and is ranked between the 51st and 100th positions.

MUST, on the other hand, has a 9:1 ratio of international to domestic staff, but it is unclear whether mainland faculty members are categorized as domestic or international by the ranking body.

In last year’s rankings, UM was ranked 304th and MUST ranked between 290th and 581st.

In the 2024 QS University Ranking, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) topped the list, with two British institutions – University of Cambridge and University of Oxford, often referred to collectively as OxBridge – occupying second and third places. Harvard University and Stanford University are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

The highest-ranking Asian institution is the National University of Singapore, securing eighth place. Sharing the 17th place, meanwhile, is China’s Peking University, followed by China’s Tsinghua University eight places behind.

Sharing 26th place is Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and The University of Hong Kong.

Taiwan’s leading institution, National Taiwan University, is ranked 69th. AL