Two Macau films screened at Xiamen’s Film Festival

The 28th China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival held from November 19 to 23 in Xiamen, Fujian province, featured this year two Macau films. Diago and Nobody Nose, directed by Macau writer Lio Chi Heng, were screened at the session dedicated to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan Films.

Attending the event was also a delegation of representatives from the Cultural Affairs Bureau and the local film industry which participated in an exchange session on the second day of the Festival.

The film Diago, adapted from the writer’s novel As Alucinações de Ao Ge, depicts the cultural identities and life choices of the Macanese community before the handover from the people’s perspective. The production was, at the time, also a tribute to the 10th anniversary of Macau’s handover.

Nobody Nose is a collaborative project between Macau and mainland teams based on the novels of three local writers: Cowardly by Tai Pi, Have a Change of Luck by Joe Tang and Broken Line by Eric Chau. The screenwriter integrated the three stories into one where the main topic is an intricate case of financial fraud.

The China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival is a national cultural event featuring film award presentations, screenings of new Chinese and Western films, academic seminars, a film market, international cultural exchange, and cultural and artistic performances.

The event is held annually and is the Chinese film industry’s oldest film award event and considered one of the four major film festivals in the country. RM