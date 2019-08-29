Two Taiwanese found providing illegal cosmetic services

A male doctor and a female nurse, both from Taiwan, have been discovered by the Judiciary Police (PJ) to have been illegally providing botulinum injection services to other people.

The two suspects were apprehended inside a hotel guestroom, where the PJ also uncovered various medicines and medical tools.

Both confessed to their crimes, and revealed that they were providing whitening injections, as well as other biomedical plastic surgeries.

They had been visiting Macau in the second half of every month since 2017, each time performing the illegal surgeries on between four and six people. The doctor and the nurse hold valid medical professional licenses issued by the government of Taiwan, but neither possessed a Macau medical license.

The suspects’ confession further specified that a local Macau woman hired them, paid the hotel guestroom expenses and found them customers. Each time, the two suspects received approximately HKD25,000 as payment.

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has already found the local woman, but she refused to cooperate.

According to the PJ, the medicines used in these illegal services were all transported from Taiwan, having been labelled by the Health Bureau (SSM) as cosmetics medicines.

The PJ reminded local residents not to solicit illegal medical services in order to avoid the risks associated with untested cosmetic medicine. JZ