Two women trapped in casino investment scam, lost 4 million patacas

Two non-local women reported a total loss of more than 4 million patacas after falling victim to a casino VIP lounge investment scam, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported last Friday.

One of them is a Hong Kong resident while the other is from mainland China.

In the middle of this year an unemployed mainlander surnamed Wang, together with a syndicate member, told the two victims that they could invest in Macau’s casino VIP lounges with a daily 5% profit return rate.

The two women, possessing no knowledge about casino investments, believed the two scammers. The Hong Kong resident invested 2.6 million patacas in August, and the mainland woman invested 3 million patacas.

As of October 20, the two victims had not received the promised profit, and, since this date, Wang and the syndicate member could not be reached.

According to the victims, they have only received 1.39 million back in total. One woman received one million patacas while 390 thousand patacas was returned to the other.

Last Wednesday, Wang was detained while crossing the border to leave Macau. Wang admitted to PJ that he indeed received the investment money from the two victims. However, he refused to reveal further information on the details behind the investment claim.

PJ has already presented Wang to the prosecution authority, having charged him with fraud for large amounts. JZ