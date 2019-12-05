UK-based security firm expands with partnership

U.K.-based software firm, ITRS Group, has recently announced its partnership with Intelligencia, a Hong Kong-based data analysis firm. The partnership was expressed as a strategic move to better ensure “Intelligencia clients like The Venetian Macao and Galaxy Macau […] operate more efficiently and securely round-the-clock,” stated a press release. They also pointed out that the gambling industry has a growing range of needs that have arisen in order to cope with tighter regulations. The group said that its software was capable of managing casino environments, citing their 20 years of experience in the finance industry.

Philippines shuts its door to new online casinos

The Philippines is keeping its door shut for new online casinos to avoid a proliferation of the industry similar to what happened in Cambodia, its gaming chief said yesterday. The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. is regulating the issuance of new licenses for both land-based and online casinos. “We want to rationalize so that everybody with a license has a good chance of being successful,” Chairman Andrea Domingo said in a forum in Manila. The Southeast Asian nation doesn’t want to benefit from Cambodia’s ban on online casinos, and is monitoring if gaming service providers here are hiring workers from Cambodia, Domingo said. Online casinos banned in Cambodia may relocate to the Philippines and boost office demand, property consultant Santos Knight Frank senior director Morgan McGilvray said in October.