UM and Digit Force launch joint laboratory to drive AI innovation

The University of Macau (UM) and Macau Digit Force Technology Co Ltd recently held a plaque unveiling ceremony for the University of Macau-Digit Force Joint Laboratory of Intelligent Interaction.

This joint laboratory aims to assist various industries in adopting artificial intelligence (AI) to develop new productivity models and accelerate AI technology advancement, according to the university.

“It aims to set an example for industry-academia collaboration in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and foster deeper integration and technological innovation between Macao and the Greater Bay Area,” the statement read.

Yonghua Song, rector of UM, highlighted the university’s progress in human-computer interaction and AI technologies in recent years. He noted that the partnership with Macau Digit Force and the establishment of the joint laboratory would enhance the development of intelligent interaction technologies and facilitate the effective application of research outcomes for societal benefit.

Liu Zhenfeng, CEO of Macau Digit Force, remarked that many sub-industries have transitioned from analog to digital and are now evolving from the Internet to the Internet of Things. He anticipates the next major shift will be from the Internet of Everything to the Artificial Intelligence of Things.

Through this collaboration, he expressed hope that both organizations would advance the commercialization of large-scale AI models in healthcare, smart elderly care, and other sectors, thereby contributing to the high-tech industry in Macao and the Greater Bay Area.

Founded in 2024, Macau Digit Force focuses on driving technological innovation in smart home devices.