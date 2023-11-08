UM, Datastory inaugurate AI lab

The University of Macau (UM) and Datastory inaugurated their Joint Laboratory of Artificial General Intelligence yesterday. The joint laboratory will explore cutting-edge technologies and business applications of artificial intelligence, as well as developing controllable multimodal AI technologies with global influence. It will also serve as a platform to demonstrate industry-academia collaboration between Hengqin and Macau, with the aim of promoting deep integration between Hengqin and Macau, and between cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), as well as advancing technological innovation in the region.

