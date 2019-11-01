UM delegation visits Portuguese universities

A delegation from the University of Macau (UM) led by Rector Yonghua Song recently visited universities in Portugal. The UM delegation met with heads of the Portuguese universities led by University of Lisbon (ULisboa) Rector António Manuel da Cruz Serra, with the aim of strengthening collaboration between UM and Portuguese universities.

During the meeting, Song said that forging a long-term collaborative relationship with universities in Portuguese-speaking countries is a core part of UM’s global strategy. Cruz Serra said the university would be happy to carry out full-scale strategic collaboration with UM. Both parties discussed various matters, including teaching, research, and faculty and student exchange. Both parties also agreed to strengthen collaboration in areas such as clinical medicine, public health, dentistry and psychiatry.

Three ULisboa vice rectors, as well as representatives of UM’s Faculty of Science and Technology, Faculty of Business Administration, Faculty of Health Sciences, Faculty of Arts and Humanities, and Faculty of Law also joined the meeting. The delegation later visited ULisboa’s Institute for Systems and Robotics.

The UM delegation also visited the University of Coimbra (UC) and was received by its vice rector Cristina Albuquerque. During the meeting, Albuquerque expressed her hope of strengthening collaboration with UM through faculty and student exchange, launching dual-degree programs and research. Song presented UM’s developments in recent years, adding that priority would be given to finalizing the details of UM’s collaboration with UC.

The UM delegation also visited Manuel Heitor, Portugal’s minister of Science, Technology and Higher Education; Cai Run, China’s ambassador to Portugal; and O Tin Lin, director of the Macau Economic and Trade Office in Lisbon. The delegation additionally visited the University of Porto and the University of Minho.