UM launches massive open online course

The University of Macau (UM) will launch its first massive open online course (MOOC) on September 26.

The free course, titled ‘Creativity,’ aims to help learners develop creative thinking skills through a combination of short lecture videos, multiple choice questions, online and offline communication, and other interactive learning activities.

UM said the MOOC will explore the principles, types, and techniques of creative thinking in a manner that allows learners to immediately put what they learn into practice.

As traditional industries continue to decline, knowledge and skill-based jobs are gradually being taken up by artificial intelligence and robots. Experts predict that this trend will only intensify in the future.

UM believes that there is a pressing need for universities to produce creative graduates skilled in critical thinking, leadership and collaboration to meet the challenges of the new century.

The course instructors are Professor Katrine Wong from the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Professor Michael Li from the Faculty of Education, and Professor Davood Gozli from the Faculty of Social Sciences.

‘Creativity’ concludes on November 4 and will take about three hours per week to complete. The course is free and all are welcome to enroll.

