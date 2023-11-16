UM presents Henrique de Senna Fernandes Academic Prize

On the centenary of the birth of the outstanding Macanese writer and lawyer Henrique de Senna Fernandes, the University of Macau (UM) presented the “Henrique de Senna Fernandes Academic Prize for the Best Portuguese Thesis.” The prize recognizes postgraduate students who have demonstrated excellent academic performance in Portuguese-related fields. The university hopes the prize will encourage doctoral and master’s students at the university to improve the quality of their theses and strengthen their research capacity in Portuguese-related fields.

