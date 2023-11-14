UM research team develops magnetic soft robots

A research team at the University of Macau (UM) has developed a novel on-demand hardening magnetic soft robot. With the advantages of on-demand hardening and flexible deployment, the robot can not only perform a given task alone with high output forces, but can also be used in conjunction with existing surgical robots. The research project, led by Xu Qingsong, professor at the UM’s Department of Electromechanical Engineering of the Faculty of Science and Technology, was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China and the Science and Technology Development Fund.

