UM scholar publishes new book on Macau transformation

A scholar has published a new book on Macau, which explores the city’s recent transformation into the world’s most lucrative site for casino gaming and the city’s formative role in China’s own metamorphosis into the largest consumer society on the planet. Tim Simpson, associate professor in the Department of Communication of the University of Macau (UM) Faculty of Social Sciences, has published a new book, “Betting on Macau: Casino Capitalism and China’s Consumer Revolution”with the University of Minnesota Press. According to a statement issued by the UM, the book allows readers to understand Macau’s “recent re-emergence on the global stage as a continuation of the city’s early economic function.”

