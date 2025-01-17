UM talk explores Asia’s rising economic influence in global GDP

Over the past two centuries, the global economic landscape has undergone significant transformations, particularly with Asia’s share of world GDP.

Professor Lawrence Juen-yee Lau, a Doctor of Education honoris causa at the University of Macau (UM) and former vice-chancellor of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, shared insights on this topic during his lecture titled “China in the Global Economy” at UM.

In 1820, China accounted for nearly 30% of the world’s GDP, while India represented about 15%. Together, they contributed to Asia’s share of more than half of global GDP.

At that time, the United States was a nascent nation, contributing only about 3%. By the mid-20th century, however, the US share had surged to roughly 30%.

China’s economic resurgence is particularly noteworthy. After a period of decline until around 1850, China’s GDP began a remarkable recovery, achieving parity with the US in purchasing power parity in 2014.

“The performance of the Chinese economy since 1949 has been most impressive,” Lau noted, highlighting an average annual growth rate of 8.35% from 1949 to 2023.

The economic reforms initiated in 1978 and China’s entry into the World Trade Organization in 2000 have been pivotal. These developments facilitated the transfer of surplus labor from agriculture to urban centers, propelling rapid industrialization.

As of now, China’s GDP stands at approximately USD17 trillion, about two-thirds that of the US, though its per capita GDP remains significantly lower.

Meanwhile, East Asia, encompassing China, Japan, ASEAN countries, Korea, and Taiwan, now holds a larger share of global GDP than the US Japan’s share, however, has declined from around 18% to less than 5%.

While the euro area and Japan have experienced slowing growth, the US is growing at about 3%, with China continuing to expand robustly and India emerging as one of the fastest-growing economies.

International Trade Trends

In 1960, China’s trade represented a minimal fraction of global trade. By 2023, it had grown to approximately 11%, matching the US share. East Asia has led this trade growth, with the US remaining China’s largest trading partner, followed by Japan and Korea.

Conversely, China has become the largest trading partner for many countries, including all ASEAN nations, underscoring its growing influence in global trade.

Lau emphasized, “East Asia actually has a higher share of GDP than the US today,” and noted, “China has really grown in terms of its influence in the global economy… It is the most important trading partner of most countries in the world.”

Manufacturing Dominance

China now leads the world in manufacturing, surpassing major economies like the United States, the European Union, Japan, and India. This dominance is a critical component of its economic strength.

Lau stated, “China now has the highest share of world manufacturing… East Asia has the highest share of manufacturing in the world, but mostly because of China.”

In response, the US has recognized the need to revitalize its manufacturing sector, with an increasing trend toward reshoring—bringing manufacturing back to the US to boost domestic production capabilities.

“The US is working on reshoring to increase manufacturing inside the US itself,” Lau added.

Foreign Exchange Reserves

China holds the largest foreign exchange reserves globally, totaling about $3.2 trillion, solidifying its position in international finance. Japan follows with nearly $1 trillion, while the euro area and Russia also maintain substantial reserves.

Lau stated, “China today has the largest foreign exchange reserves in the world, about $3.2 trillion.” Victoria Chan