UM team wins second prize at Huawei ICT Competition

A student team from the Faculty of Science and Technology (FST) at the University of Macau (UM) won second place in the Computing Track at the Asia-Pacific Regional Final of the Huawei ICT Competition 2024-2025. Competing against over 8,000 students from over 20 countries, the UM team, consisting of Tan Hongye, Lei Wai Hong, and Ho Ka Meng, stood out for their teamwork and expertise. This marks the first time UM has earned an award in the competition’s computing track. The team will now advance to the Global Final in Shenzhen.

Related